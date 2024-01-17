Northampton College committed to shaping a positive future for hospitality workers following ‘perfect storm’

Restaurants and hotels are being called on to help carve out the careers of the next generation of chefs

With the hospitality sector attempting to reemerge from the triple whammy it has faced – the cost of living crisis, the pandemic and soaring energy bills – Northampton College has a new commitment to help restaurants and hotels shape their future workforce.

A new commis chef apprenticeship is being launched at the state-of-the-art Booth Lane campus this September, with the aim of giving students the opportunity to earn while they learn and hone their skills in some of the county’s finest kitchens.

The scheme will see students spend four days a week working in the industry and one day a week at college, learning from experienced professionals and taking part in masterclasses to refine their techniques.

Photo: Paul Cooper Photography.

To make this a reality, Northampton College is keen to establish partnerships with leading restaurants and hotels in the county – which are interested in taking on apprentices.

Phil Martin, head of catering at the college, said: “The whole of the hospitality sector has faced what is pretty much the perfect storm. It has everything you could imagine thrown at it and has had to adapt to survive.

“The industry is very different to what it was even five years ago. To be honest, it’s woken up and is a better place for it.

“What used to be an endemic culture of long hours, low pay and poor conditions has become a workplace where employees’ needs are being met, the hours are far more sociable and staff retention is much improved.”

The aim of the new scheme is to give students the opportunity to earn while they learn and hone their skills in some of the county's finest kitchens.

Phil, who was recently recognised for his commitment to the industry at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, shared that opening hours have adapted to reflect patterns among custom – giving staff deserved time off.

The new apprenticeship has been designed to meet the needs of both students and employers, recognising the changes made in the industry.

Apprentices will have the chance to learn from respected industry professionals while showcasing their skills and carving out a future career.

Employers will be able to mould the next generation of workers into the exact type of employees they need, teaching them relevant skills and giving them a full understanding of what is required if they were to pursue a full-time career with that business.

The scheme will see students spend four days a week working in the industry and one day a week at college, learning from experienced professionals and taking part in masterclasses.

“For many employers, taking on apprentices is a form of succession-planning,” said Phil. “People will always come and go but if you have a ready-made pipeline of people in the position to step up then it makes life so much easier.

“You can create a workforce that is passionate about your business and that you can rely on to do a good job for you.”

The head of catering says for the businesses that are large enough to pay into the apprenticeship levy, it makes sense to utilise the service they are paying towards.

For more information on Northampton College’s new apprenticeship programme and to express your interest in getting involved, email [email protected].

With National Apprenticeship Week taking place next month, a culinary arts employer breakfast is planned for February 7 at Northampton College. This will provide more information on the benefits of partnering with a college.