Northampton College campus remains closed after sending students home due to issue with water supply

Northampton College has closed one of its campuses and sent students home following an issue with water supply.

Booth Lane campus closed unexpectedly on Tuesday October 7 by Northampton College due to an issue with the water supply.

In a Facebook post, the college said: “Teams are working hard to fix the fault which is affecting our Booth Lane campus. Our Lower Mounts and Daventry sites remain open as normal.

"All staff and students have been given appropriate instructions regarding the rest of the day.”

Jason Lancaster, Principal & CEO of Northampton College issued a statement saying the college would be closed until Friday (October 10).

Mr Lancaster said: “Due to water supply issues, we’ve made the decision to close our Booth Lane campus until Friday, 10 October. All lessons scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will take place online.

"Engineers are onsite and working quickly to resolve the problem. Unfortunately, this affects access to toilets and drinking water, so we are unable to keep the campus open safely. Our Daventry and Lower Mounts campuses remain open as normal. “The closure was managed in phases to ensure a safe and calm exit, with full communications shared to staff and students as soon as practicable via multiple channels. “Students received support with travel where needed, and those on free school meals were provided with packed lunches. “During the closure, eligible students will receive online food vouchers via email to ensure they are not disadvantaged. “Staff and students will be kept informed as we work to reopen the campus as soon as possible.”