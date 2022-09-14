Northampton children's football league postpone all games until after Queen's funeral - sparking outrage from parents

A children's football league in Northampton has cancelled all games until after the Queen's funeral, sparking backlash from parents.

Bosses at the Northamptonshire District Youth Alliance League (NDYAL), which is a Northamptonshire FA affiliated league, have postponed this weekend's fixtures across the county (September 17 and 18).

NDYAL announced on Friday (September 9) that games would be postponed until after the Queen's funeral, which is due to take place on Monday (September 19).

Following the death of the Queen, the Football Association (FA), the sport’s national governing body, postponed all games across the country which were due to be played last weekend (September 10 and 11).

However, the FA announced on Monday (September 12) that all football is allowed to return this weekend – but the NDYAL will not follow suit and has explained why.

NDYAL chairman Andy Norfolk said in a Facebook post: "With reference to the recent announcement from the NDYAL, I would like to address the negative feedback and comments from a small number of individuals.

"Before the FA sent out a blanket email to everyone involved in football that games would resume, they should have perhaps considered the logistics and considerations of all involved in actually getting the games played.

"At a league meeting [on Monday] it was voted in favour to keep with our original plan.

"There are many factors involved: availability of players, coaches, referees, parents, welfare officers, along with the fact some of the above may not wish to play. Couple that with the enormous task of allocating referees to games, the sensible thing was to leave as was.

"If you don’t agree or understand the reasons above then that is fine but as a league we have to look at the bigger picture and not just the needs of a player, a parent, a coach, a team or a club.

"We are not stopping anyone playing this weekend. Arrange a friendly or another event (but please don’t ask the league to supply referees).

"No further statements will be made. Thankyou for your understanding on this matter."

Many Facebook users criticised the decision on NDYAL’s social media page. Click here to view the original Facebook post .