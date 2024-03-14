Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton chef, who has dedicated the last decade to making Indian food accessible to all, is bringing the cuisine’s “vibrant and aromatic flavours” to Northampton Museum with a supper club this month.

Anita Chipalkatty is the founder of HobbyCooks Cookery School, in which she runs masterclasses, demonstrations, courses and supper clubs to share her knowledge and experience with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having attended a number of esteemed food festivals over the years – as well as being the lead chef at last year’s Silverstone Food Festival – Anita is proud to have continued building on what she first established in 2013.

Anita Chipalkatty is the founder of HobbyCooks Cookery School, in which she runs masterclasses, demonstrations, courses and supper clubs to share her knowledge and experience with others.

She shared that when people travel from the UK to India, it can be a challenge to not have all the resources and ingredients they are used to using at home. A big part of Anita’s work is teaching people how to create delicious Indian meals with simpler ingredients and methods.

The founder previously described HobbyCooks as “simple, honest food for enthusiasts who want to cook Indian food and learn something new”. “Everything starts from your own kitchen and home comforts,” said Anita.

HobbyCooks’ upcoming supper club is planned for 7pm on March 23, with tickets priced at £45 per person. This is the first Indian supper club hosted in collaboration with Northampton Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event description on the Museum website reads: “This unique experience will take place in the stunning surroundings of the museum's link space, providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable culinary journey.

Having attended a number of esteemed food festivals over the years – as well as being the lead chef at last year’s Silverstone Food Festival – Anita is proud to have continued building on what she first established in 2013.

“Anita, who hails from the garden city of Bangalore in India, will take you on a culinary adventure, showcasing her passion for traditional home cooking with a modern twist.

“She believes that food has a way of connecting people, and her dishes reflect a blend of Asian influences using a vast array of herbs and spices.

“Through her love for travel, she has developed an appreciation for different tastes, fresh ingredients and seasonal produce, all of which contribute to the authenticity and simplicity of her dishes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the social dining event, attendees will be seated at shared tables of up to six people – in the hope of creating a “warm and communal atmosphere”.