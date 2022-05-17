Northampton charity’s last call for adrenaline junkies to help raise money lost in pandemic

Now is the last chance for adrenaline junkies to sign up for a “wild and unique” obstacle challenge through a Northampton cancer charity for free.

BacZac His Legacy has issued a final call for participants to take part in a Summer Wolf Run event. It is one of a series of fundraising events taking place this year to reclaim the £80,000 funding it believes it has lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, taking place on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 at Stamford Hall, is open to anyone aged 18 or older. It features intricate trails, lakes, man-made obstacle structures, and the notorious ‘Mud Sucker’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Past participants of The Wolf Run

BacZac His Legacy supports young adults with cancer and their families. The charity was set up six years ago in memory of 20-year-old Zac, who lost his battle with cancer in 2016 after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

BacZac is offering to pay the £60 entry fee if participants sign up through the charity and complete the 10km course to support and raise funds for the charity.

Participants are being asked to raise a minimum of £200 for the charity, who will provide BacZac running shirts for those taking part.

Jason Forskitt, Zac’s dad, is urging people wanting to take part to sign up through the charity so that all BacZac supporters can complete the course together.

He said: “Previously, we had 90 people in fluorescent orange running tops all setting off together. It was a sight to be seen.

“The Wolf Run is great fun, especially with a big group. When you get stuck in the mud or need encouragement, someone will always help. It’s definitely one to tick off your bucket list.”

Jason emphasised that BacZac wants to encourage everyone to get involved. He said: “It’s a run for any type of fitness with no time constraints. Last year, we had all ages over 18 taking part, with some over 60.

“We also want to appeal to people thinking of doing any event this year to think of us. We will take care of the entry fee.”

BacZac has raised £50,000 a year since setting up and, had it not been for the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the charity would have already raised enough to reach their aim of purchasing a coastal respite home.

The BacZac respite holiday lodge would be a place for young adults with cancer and their families to use to enjoy a much-needed break.

Jason said: “We want to provide a bit of luxury by the coast to help families be together and enjoy a visit to the beach in such difficult times.”

Money raised also helps young adults with cancer and their families in the form of grants to help with financial difficulties or to fund days out, high street vouchers as a ‘pick me up’, and food vouchers for those undergoing cancer treatment in hospital.