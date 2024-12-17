Northampton charity's 'Big Breakfast' returns to town centre for seventh year to support homeless on Christmas Day

A Northampton homeless charity is preparing for its seventh ‘Big Breakfast’ event, which will provide food and support to the homeless community on Christmas Day.

Stan Robertson, CEO of homeless charity Project 16:15, will be setting up in the charity’s outreach vehicle on Abington Street at 6am on Christmas Day.

Alongside volunteers, he’ll be setting up tables and chairs and firing up the stoves, serving hot food to homeless people from 7am onwards.

Stan and the team have been running the event since 2017, bringing together volunteers and the homeless community on Christmas morning.

The charity sets up a community cafe in Abington Street every Sunday, and will be there on Christmas Day with its Big Breakfast event.

Speaking about the event, he said: “We’ll be cooking up the usual eggs, sausage and bacon rolls, porridges and soups too. Everything is cooked on the street and fresh. We’ll have a tree up and Christmas music playing and people just come along.”

The event has become a lifeline for many in the homeless community, with up to 60 people showing up for breakfast in previous years.

Stan said: “Not everyone who comes along to the breakfast is a rough sleeper. We have people who are in the homeless arena, which covers such a vast array of people and situations. Some come along for company, a chat, some just need a meal, or because we’re a safe space.”

The Big Breakfast is not just about food; Stan says it’s about sending a message of ‘value and worth’ to those who may feel forgotten.

He said: “What we’re saying to people by doing this is, everyone is worth enough for us to come out and give our time, because that’s what they’re worth. No one has to miss out on Christmas. It’s really important.”

The event has grown over the years, with volunteers helping to serve food and chat with the homeless community.

Stan said: “Last year we had at least 20 volunteers turn up. It’s great. It’s awesome because people have given up their Christmas morning to come out and help.

"What I really love to see is volunteers sitting down and sharing a cup of tea with the street community and actually having conversations. It’s great for awareness and building up people’s knowledge.

"We’re always looking for volunteers for on the day and also come the New Year. We’re also in desperate need of wet wipes, sleeping bags and blankets, those are items that we need more of at the moment.”

The charity invites anyone interested in volunteering to contact them directly via Facebook to go through the necessary safeguarding process.

Project 16:15 is also seeking support from local businesses, encouraging them to sponsor meals or the outreach truck.

Stan said: “We’re looking for more business support in terms of sponsorship, for example, sponsoring meals, sponsoring the truck for as little as £50 a month. We’re not looking for big sponsorship. Every £3.50 we raise puts a meal in someone’s stomach. Every £25 we raise gives someone a tent and a sleeping bag."

Stan added that everyone at Project 16:15 is an unpaid volunteer. He also added that the outreach vehicle’s next HGV MOT is funded by NN Drainage Ltd, with previous repairs and MOT costs generously covered by M&B Commercials in Earls Barton.