“The feedback has been astonishing. There was a sense of relief from the families”

A Northampton charity has put smiles on the faces of 344 children with a Christmas present pick event ahead of the big day.

The Spring Charity, which aims to help families in the NN1 area of the town to thrive and grow, hosted this event for a second year and had been preparing since July.

On Tuesday (December 19), families were invited to pick free presents from the hundreds that had been donated – some of whom may not have been able to afford much for their children otherwise.

The charity manager, Tracey Hamilton, had been collecting donations of new toys and gifts since July to help those who struggle to buy presents due to financial difficulty.

It was set up like a shop so families could select the items they wanted from the “amazing donations” but did not have to pay.

“The day was absolutely amazing,” said Tracey. “The first families arrived at 8.15am and people were still arriving beyond 4pm. It was lovely to see smiling faces.

“The feedback has been astonishing. There were people who work and are just about hanging on and affording basic bills. They feel guilty not being able to get their children what they want.”

This was the second year The Spring Charity hosted their Christmas present pick event.

Tracey hoped the families liked the fact they could choose what they wanted, as well as being gifted stocking fillers, books and present wrapping accessories.

She added: “There was a sense of relief from the families.”

Despite describing the process as a “mammoth task”, Tracey remains on “cloud nine” with how much of a difference they made – and it would not have been possible without a number of generous groups and businesses across the town.

The JAM fundraising group, made up of Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, organised 11 collection points around Northampton and assisted in setting the event up the day before.

NLive Radio held a collection point of their own, and Global Radio donated a number of pre-wrapped gifts.

The Spring Charity is Carro Recruitment’s charity of the year, and they generously donated and helped out where possible.

Tracey shared that she is disabled and struggles walking, and she really appreciated the support of the “helpful and great” individuals in making the event a success.

Last year the charity trialled the present pick for the first time and ran out of gifts by lunchtime after 40 families visited.

It is estimated that between 80 and 100 children benefitted last year, and the charity tripled the impact this year by giving presents to 344 children.

“Those who donated made 344 children smile this year,” said Tracey.