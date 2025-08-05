Northampton charity pays tribute to 57-year-old Robert Brown found dead on bench next to River Nene

A Northampton charity has paid tribute to a 57-year-old man found dead on a bench next to the River Nene.

The man, who has now been formally named by Northamptonshire Police as Robert Brown of Northampton, was discovered by paramedics with a serious arm injury at around 6.30am on Friday, August 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene, behind Auctioneers Court near the riverside path.

Police have confirmed a murder investigation is ongoing and are urging residents living in flats near the River Nene to check any CCTV or doorbell footage between 7.30pm on Thursday, July 31 and 7am on Friday, August 1.

Project 16:15, a charity that supports vulnerable and homeless individuals across the town, confirmed Robert was known to them.

Stan Robertson, CEO of Project 16:15, said: “We knew him from the fringes of those we support.

“He often had a chat in town and was always keen to get back on his feet and be part of the support network for others who had fallen on hard times.

“His loss is another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened, but as always myself, as Northampton Street Chaplain, and the charity team of Project 16:15 are here to support the wider community and his family as needed.

“I have officiated a number of funerals and held many memorials for those we have lost, but it never gets any easier to say goodbye to another individual we had gotten to know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267. Alternatively information can be submitted via the online portal here or at mipp.police.uk.

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident and our thoughts and sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“His death has understandably also had a big impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers continue to carry out searches at the scene, as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to Robert.”

Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.