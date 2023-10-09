Northampton charity launches newest wellbeing club to help reduce loneliness and isolation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton charity has launched a new wellbeing club in a bid to reduce loneliness and isolation.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF) now runs ‘Stay Well Wednesdays’ from the Swan and Helmet pub, in Abington, every week.

The charity says with the stress of everyday life and the rising cost of living “putting pressure on everyone”, “having the chance to unwind and focus on yourself is more important now than ever before”.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of the charity, said: "We have loads of activities on offer, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

"From 11am, we run a keep-fit session, which is very beginner friendly and designed to accommodate everyone's needs - this includes all sorts of physical activities such as light exercises, stretches and movement, including chair versions.

"The emphasis is on having fun and getting your body moving.

"We also hold our wellbeing sessions, which are 20-30 minute interactive activities on topics including factors that effect mental health, coping strategies, five ways to wellbeing, stress and anxiety.

"Participants are invited to share their thoughts and any techniques they use to keep themselves well. Some of the content links to reducing social isolation and loneliness. There are always fun team games to end with, whether these are word puzzles, team building, funny or movement games.

“Attendees also receive a hot lunch with refreshments - all of this for just £4. For an additional £6, we also provide haircut and restyling services, as well as toenail care and pedicures.

"Why not come on down and join us for a brilliant afternoon of connecting with friends and self-care?”

Stay Well Wednesdays is just one of the three social clubs TMDF runs on a weekly basis, from the Swan and Helmet pub. The Wednesday club runs every week from 10 to 1pm. Anyone is welcome.