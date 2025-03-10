Northampton charity launches fundraising bid for new permanent home after outgrowing space in pub

A Northampton charity, which supports vulnerable families, has launched a fundraising bid to buy new premises to make its permanent home.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF), which was founded at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at the Swan & Helmet in Grove Road, has outgrown its space in the pub, as it now provides food assistance to more than 90 schools and multiple organisations, including The Northampton Domestic Abuse Service and local mental health services, as well as other services to help vulnerable members of the community.

Today (Monday March 10), the foundation launched a fundraising campaign to raise £500,000 to secure a long-term premises, specifically Queensgrove Methodist Church, known as Northampton Methodist Church, also in Grove Road.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of TMDF, said: “Over the past five years, our organisation has grown beyond anything we could have imagined when we first began during lockdown.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has launched a fundraising bid to buy a new permanent premises. Photo: Paul Michael Hughes Pho.

“We’ve achieved so much, and while the demand for our services continues to be overwhelming, the support from our community has been even greater. However, we’ve now outgrown our current base at The Swan and Helmet, and to ensure we can continue providing essential support in a sustainable way, we need a permanent home.

“Securing a building is a crucial step in safeguarding our future and ensuring we can continue serving those in need across Northamptonshire.”

The charity says the demand for its services continues to rise, with the volume of clients and expanding team and volunteers all now outgrowing the pub. Larger premises would allow the organisation to increase its outreach, accommodate more people in need, and provide a well-equipped environment for both its team and service users.

The building the charity hopes to buy was recently put up for sale by the Northampton Methodist Church following its 2022 merger with nine other local Methodist churches.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation say they are “committed to preserving the legacy of Queensgrove Methodist Church, transforming it into a thriving community hub”.

The foundation also plans to open the space to external groups, ensuring it remains a valuable asset to the community.

To help with this, TMDF is appealing for businesses and individuals to donate to their fundraiser. The team will also be hosting a series of fundraising initiatives, including a dinner dance, a golf day, and a ‘Sponsor a Brick’ campaign.

A charity spokeswoman added: “While TMDF remains hopeful about securing Queensgrove, the charity is determined to find a permanent home. Should their bid for Queensgrove be unsuccessful, the foundation has stated that all funds raised will go towards purchasing an alternative property to ensure TMDF’s long-term sustainability.”

Larger contributions from businesses or individuals are also welcomed, and those interested in making a more significant impact are encouraged to contact TMDF directly at [email protected].