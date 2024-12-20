Northampton charity issues plea for community to give ‘miracles’ to newborns this Christmas

A Northampton charity has issued a plea for the community to give “Christmas miracles” to newborn babies and their families this festive season.

Baby Basics Northampton, which supplies moses baskets full of essential newborn items to parents facing difficulties, has seen a huge increase in demand – and they now help one in 18 babies born in the county.

Members of the public can help these new families in a number of ways, such as donating brand new items for the mother and baby, secondhand clothing, or a monetary contribution to Baby Basics.

Financial difficulties, housing issues, domestic violence and refugee status are among the many reasons families are referred to the charity, and Christmas can be a particularly difficult time with extra costs mounting up.

Sabrina Oakey, the charity’s co-founder and head of operations and development, said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for many, with the financial strain and pressures affecting countless families – especially new ones.

“But Christmas is about love not money, and our Christmas Miracle Campaign is dedicated to spreading that love to families in need across Northamptonshire.

“Together, we can bring Christmas miracles to life for those who need them most, showing the true magic of the season is found in kindness and togetherness.”

Emma, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, received a starter pack from the charity at her time of need.

“They say it’s the little things that matter and, in this case, that was absolutely true,” she said. “It lifted a huge weight off my shoulders, knowing that no matter what happened at least I had the basics I needed to start my baby off on the right path.”

To help other parents like Emma, the charity is appealing for donations including baby clothes, soft toys, toiletries and gift sets for mothers.

The full list of accepted items for mothers includes toiletry gift sets, boxes of chocolates, new blankets or throws, sanitary or maternity pads, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap, breast pads, toothbrushes, toothpaste and steriliser.

Accepted items for babies include newborn and zero-to-three month clothing, moses baskets, newborn soft toys, blankets, towels, comforters, size one and two nappies, baby shampoo, lotion, baby wash and wipes.

Any monetary contributions can be donated to Baby Basics Northampton via their Local Giving page here.