Northampton charity 'honoured' to be awarded King's Voluntary Award which is equivalent to MBE

A Northampton charity, which provides community welfare services, has been awarded a King’s Voluntary Award.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF), based at the Swan and Helmet pub in Grove Road, has been announced as one of the latest voluntary organisations to win the award, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are now announced annually on November 14 – The King’s Birthday.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, who founded the charity in March 2020. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of TMDF said: “We are so, so honoured to receive this award. Our amazing team of volunteers are the absolute heart of our charity and we couldn’t do what we do without their amazing, continued support.

"It is a delight to have made such a significant impact in Northamptonshire, and for everybody’s hard work to be recognised in such a fantastic way.

"I want to say a huge thanks to all of our volunteers, trustees and donors, this wouldn’t have been possible without all of your support.”

After starting as a food larder in 2020, during the first pandemic lockdown, the charity now provides essential food supplies to multiple Northamptonshire organisations, including more than 70 Northamptonshire schools. TMDF also hosts social clubs, which focus on wellbeing, ensuring no member of the community is left struggling or alone. The charity also offers home and garden renovations and educational services.

Steve Summers, chair of the charity’s board of trustees, added: “We are absolutely delighted that the outstanding dedication and commitment of our volunteers and trustees has been recognised with this prestigious award.”

Representatives from The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation will receive the award crystal and certificate from James Saunders-Watson, Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

In addition, the charity have been invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s award.

You can support The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation on its LocalGiving page or its Christmas 2023 appeal on JustGiving.