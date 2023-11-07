Northampton charity 'going the extra mile' to make sure families experience the 'magic of Christmas'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton charity is “going the extra mile” this year to make sure families experience the “magic of Christmas”.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation (TMDF), based at the Swan & Helmet in Grove Road, has announced the launch of its 2023 Christmas Appeal, which is dedicated to supporting the Northamptonshire community and addressing the issue of the Cost-of-Living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity says that ever year, hundreds of families face “unimaginable” challenges during the festive season, which has become “even more significant due to the rising Cost of Living”. The charity believes everyone has felt the impact this year, “regardless of one’s employment status, whether you have children or are retired”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make sure no family goes without this Christmas, the foundation is on a mission to make this Christmas a special time for the community.

The appeal sees TMDF actively reaching out to provide essential assistance to hundreds of families facing hardship. The charity’s support includes the distribution of food parcels, a lifeline for many, as well as critical community support.

Additionally, the foundation is “going the extra mile” to ensure that the joy of Christmas reaches everyone. Christmas turkeys, selection boxes, gifts, toys, and sweet treats will be donated to individuals and families across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of TMDF, said: “We want to ensure that the Joy of Christmas is felt by everyone. That’s why we’re going the extra mile by donating Christmas Turkeys, selection boxes, gifts and toys, and sweet treats to people all across the county. We firmly believe that no one deserves to miss out on the magic of this time of year.

Packages to be sent out as part of last year's Christmas appeal at The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

"By supporting our cause, you can become a part of spreading Christmas cheer and bringing smiles to the faces of those who need it most. Together, we can make this holiday season one to remember for our entire community.”