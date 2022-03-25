Northampton charity calls on thrill-seekers to take part in 'ultimate' fundraiser

A Northampton cancer charity is calling on thrill-seekers to take part in an “ultimate” off road obstacle course.

BacZac His Legacy is recruiting participants for Stamford Hall’s Summer Wolf Run event in order to recover some of the £80,000 in donations it believes it has lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place over the weekend of June 4 and 5, the event is open to anyone over the age of 18 and features intricate trails, lakes, man-made obstacle structures, and the notorious ‘Mud Sucker’.

Helen Forskitt, Sammy Massey, Jo Massey, Jason Forskitt

BacZac His Legacy supports young adults with cancer and their families. The charity was created in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt who lost his battle with cancer in 2016 after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The charity is offering to pay the entry fee of £50 for participants taking part in the 10km course in support of the charity. BacZac participants will be provided with a running shirt and are being asked to raise a minimum of £200 for the charity.

Jason Forskitt, Zac’s dad, urges those getting involved to sign up through the charity so that all BacZac supporters can run together.

He said: “Previously, we had 90 people in fluorescent running tops all setting off together. It was a sight to be seen.

“The Wolf Run is great fun, the ultimate off road assault course, especially with a big group. When you get stuck in the mud or need encouragement, someone will always help. It’s definitely one to tick off your bucket list.”

For the first time, this year participants have the option to sign up for either the Saturday or the Sunday event.

Jason explained that BacZac want to encourage everyone to get involved. He said: “It’s a run for any type of fitness, no time constraints, we had all ages over 18 taking part, with some over 60 last year.

“We also want to appeal to people thinking of doing any event this year to think of us. We will take care of the entry fee.”

Since setting up in 2017, BacZac have raised approximately £50,000 a year and, had it not been for the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, it would have had enough to reach their aim of purchasing a coastal respite home by now.

The respite holiday lodge will provide a place for young adults with cancer and their families to use, possibly for one last trip away as a family or to aid a bereaved family.

Jason said: “We want to provide a bit of luxury by the coast to help families be together and enjoy a visit to the beach in such difficult times.”

Money raised also goes towards providing much needed small grants to the families of young adults with cancer for days out when possible, or to help with financial burdens. BacZac also provide High Street vouchers to young adults with cancer as a “pick-me-up” and free meal vouchers to young adults receiving cancer treatment in hospital.