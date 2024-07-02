Northampton charity battling food poverty 'honoured' to receive prestigious King's Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton charity, which battles food poverty, has been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, based at the Swan and Helmet pub in Grove Road, received the award from His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, in recognition of the support it gives to people in need across the county. The award is the highest that can be given to voluntary groups in the UK.

The charity was established in 2020 in response to the pandemic and since provided aid to thousands of people. It has supported more than 83,000 people through distributing food parcels and supporting school children by providing breakfast boxes, school shoes, and technology to help them with their studies.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of the charity said: "We are so, so honoured to receive this award. Our amazing team of volunteers are the absolute heart of our charity, and we couldn’t do what we do without their amazing, continued support. It is a delight to have made such a significant impact in Northamptonshire, and for everybody’s hard work to be recognised in such a fantastic way.

"I want to say a huge thanks to all our volunteers, trustees, and donors - this wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”

James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire added: “It is wonderful that the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has been recognised with the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This award is much deserved and one that truly honours the incredible work the foundation does and the impact it has on people’s lives across Northamptonshire every day.

“The foundation has grown considerably since it was originally established and the breadth of support they offer is remarkable, all achievable due to their magnificent volunteers that contribute their time to help others. A truly exceptional foundation.”

The charity also tackles loneliness and improves wellbeing through a range of local clubs and groups as well as via its Doorstep Buddies programme, which provides regular home visits to people who are socially isolated.