Northampton charity BacZac looking for runners to take on London Landmarks Half Marathon

A Northampton cancer charity is encouraging people to get involved and take part in a “gripping” running challenge next year to help improve the lives of young people with cancer.

BacZac His Legacy is recruiting participants for the London Landmarks Half Marathon in order to raise “vital funds” for the charity.

Taking place on Sunday, April 2, the event is the only half marathon to go through both the City of London and the City of Westminster.

Participants on former half marathon in aid of BacZac His Legacy.

The London Landmarks Half Marathon Public Place Ballot is now closed so runners can only enter the race through a registered charity.

BacZac will pay the entry fee and provide participants with a running shirt. In return, the charity is asking each runner to raise a minimum of £400.

Jason Forskitt Zac’s dad said: “We are calling on thrill-seekers to get behind our fundraising efforts by taking part in this gripping event in aid of BacZac His Legacy.

“Participants will be able to run past some of the most iconic landmarks in the capital whilst raising vital funds for such an important cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

BacZac His Legacy supports young adults with cancer and their families. The charity was created in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt who lost his battle with cancer in 2016 after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Since setting up in 2017, BacZac has raised approximately £50,000 a year and, had it not been for the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, it would have had enough to reach their aim of purchasing a coastal respite home by now.

The respite holiday lodge will provide a place for young adults with cancer and their families to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised also goes towards providing much needed small grants to the families of young adults with cancer for days out when possible, or to help with financial burdens. BacZac also provides High Street vouchers to young adults with cancer as a “pick-me-up” and free meal vouchers to young adults receiving cancer treatment.