Northampton celebrates Bangladeshi independence and marks Day of Peace with special film screening

The Bengali community of Northampton came together to mark the International Day of Peace and celebrate 50 years of Bangladeshi independence last month.

The event, held at Northampton Filmhouse on September 21, featured a special screening of Monsur Ali’s film Shongram.

Fifty years ago, Bengali people fought for independence from East Pakistan and this liberation created the independent nation-state of Bangladesh.

Victory was secured thanks to the help from allies in India, who fought alongside the Mukti Bahini to overpower the Pakistani army and bring about their surrender.

Independence was gained through a nine-month guerilla war which resulted in the deaths of almost three million people.

Naz Islam, who jointly organised the event with Neelam Aggarwal-Singh DL, said: “Our forefathers’ ultimate sacrifice paved the way for the freedom we enjoy today.

"To mark the anniversary of the conflict, I’m proud to have brought the screening of Shongram to Northampton as we celebrate the British Bengali people and our heritage.

“It means so much to once again see Bangladeshi and Indian communities working together for the wider good.

"Now is the time to establish stronger relationships and strive for true community cohesion to make the next 50 years even better for generations to come.”

The screening formed part of a day of activities to mark International Day of Peace, with a programme compiled by West Northamptonshire councillors Anna King and Pinder Chauhan.

The event also featured a reception at the University of Northampton - vice-chancellor Nick Petford has agreed to display the Bangladeshi flag and observe a minute’s silence at its Waterside Campus on December 16, for Victory Day, on February 31, for Language Day and on March 26, for Independence Day.

Special guests included Lord Rami Ranger, Bangladeshi-born entrepreneur Iqbal Ahmed and Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer.