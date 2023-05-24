Northampton celeb Nick Hewer turns apprentice barber to support Macmillan’s ‘Brave the Shave’

Chris, 67, from Northampton wanted to do something to support Macmillan after seeing family and friends diagnosed with cancer and supported by the charity.

Chris said: “Macmillan have previously provided invaluable assistance to both family and friends and deserve generous support. Everybody has got a connection to cancer, everybody knows someone who has been affected. Macmillan relies on donations for 98% of its income so they need our help.”

After deciding to shave off his hair for the charity – after first dying it fluorescent green – Chris enlisted the support of his celebrity neighbour Nick.

Nick Hewer joins the ranks of Macmillan 'Brave the Shave' barbers to support local man Chris Harris

Chris said: “I knocked on his door and straight away, he said: ‘you want me to shave your head don’t you’. He agreed immediately and was happy to support a great cause.”

Nick said: “I learnt my trade as apprentice to Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, so I may start my task with an electric hair clipper but will finish off with the sharpest cutthroat razor I can find. It’ll probably be quite messy but what is a little mess and the odd cut when one is supporting such a great charity as Macmillan?”

Chris has already raised more than £3,500 for Macmillan.

Chris said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, you are all awesome and your support for this fantastic charity means a lot.”

Samantha Jones, Macmillan Fundraising Manager for Northamptonshire, said: “We are so grateful to Chris for ‘braving the shave’ for people living with cancer, and also Nick for his support. Every penny raised helps us to fund vital local cancer services so we can be there for the growing number of people who need us.”