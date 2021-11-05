Northampton Cats Protection's annual Christmas fair filled with stalls and homemade goodies returns next weekend after a Covid-19 hiatus last year.

The animal charity was unable to hold the event in 2020 because of the pandemic as well as many other of its fundraising schemes, making this one even more important.

Among the stalls at Christchurch Rooms on Christchurch Road from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, November 13, will be nearly new gifts, jewellery, knitted toys for babies, bric-a-brac, a tombola and Cats Protection items.

Northampton Cats Protection's 40 volunteers fosters, rehomes and neuters abandoned and unwanted cats as well as educating owners and fundraising for its services. Photo: Getty Images

Diana Johnson, from the charity, said: "Our fundraising came to a complete stop with the pandemic so this return to normality is vital to us."

The charity has been needed more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic with more people buying, and unfortunately rehoming, kittens but they have been unable to fundraise.

Diana added: "We're trying to get our feet off the floor again.