Northampton care home residents receive surprise visit from alpacas IN PICTURES

“They’re so fluffy, its made my day,” one resident said

Residents at Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton, were delighted to receive a surprise visit from some unusual guests this week.

Malibu, Coco and Aurora the alpacas travelled to the care home from Easton Way Farm on Thursday, January 19 to bring joy to those who live there.

General manager Tom Grabowski said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

As the three alpacas wandered around Collingtree Park care home and its gardens, one resident commented: “As a child, I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us. They’re so fluffy, its made my day.”

Collingtree Park care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, provides residential and dementia care to older people along with respite services to provide relief for carers.

