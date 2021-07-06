Northampton care home resident attends son's wedding after staff pick out best outfit and do her hair

Betty Lee got to attend the wedding of her son, Vaughn, in Bozeat thanks to the help of staff at Timken Grange care home

A Northampton care home resident got to attend her son's wedding with help from the staff who picked out her best outfit and did her hair for the big day.

Members of staff at Timken Grange worked alongside Betty Lee’s son Vaughn to arrange for her to attend his wedding at St Mary's Church in Bozeat on on June 26.

Lifestyle manager Helen Brace escorted the 91-year-old to the wedding and the reception at Vaughn's home in the village afterwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen said: “It was such a beautiful wedding and I could see how much it meant to Betty’s family to have her there - it was my pleasure and honour to be a part of the day."

Betty thoroughly enjoyed having photos taken and spending time with her family including her grandsons and niece, according to Helen.