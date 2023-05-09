Northampton care home celebrates Coronation with performance by specially-formed choir
Celebrations ended with rendition of Land of Hope & Glory
On Coronation Day, a specially formed Coronation Choir of some 40 Residents, Family Members and Volunteers at St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent, under the leadership of Conductor Hilary Dolan with accompanist Tim Nolan, performed a selection of popular music and ending with Land of Hope & Glory with plenty of union jack flag waving as part of the Home's Coronation Weekend Programme.