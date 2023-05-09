News you can trust since 1931
Northampton care home celebrates Coronation with performance by specially-formed choir

Celebrations ended with rendition of Land of Hope & Glory

By Caroline MorrisContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read

On Coronation Day, a specially formed Coronation Choir of some 40 Residents, Family Members and Volunteers at St. Christopher's Care Home in Abington Park Crescent, under the leadership of Conductor Hilary Dolan with accompanist Tim Nolan, performed a selection of popular music and ending with Land of Hope & Glory with plenty of union jack flag waving as part of the Home's Coronation Weekend Programme.

Residents at St. Christopher's Care Home enjoy their Coronation Day Afternoon TeaResidents at St. Christopher's Care Home enjoy their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea
Welcome to Coronation Day at St. Christopher'sWelcome to Coronation Day at St. Christopher's
St. Christopher's Care Home Coronation Choir Perform on Coronation DaySt. Christopher's Care Home Coronation Choir Perform on Coronation Day
Conductor Hilary Dolan and Accompanist Tim DolanConductor Hilary Dolan and Accompanist Tim Dolan
Accompanist Tim DolanAccompanist Tim Dolan
Coronation Choir Sing Land of Hope &amp; Glory with plenty of flag wavingCoronation Choir Sing Land of Hope &amp; Glory with plenty of flag waving
Coronation Cake made and decorated by Independent Living Resident GraceCoronation Cake made and decorated by Independent Living Resident Grace
Reverend Rachel Hetherington makes the first cutReverend Rachel Hetherington makes the first cut
Two residents Gillian and Tony enjoying their Coronation Day Afternoon TeaTwo residents Gillian and Tony enjoying their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea
