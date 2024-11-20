Northampton care home celebrates 10 years open – and ‘kind and compassionate’ relationships built

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton care home recently celebrated 10 years open, and the “kind and compassionate” relationships built with residents and their families.

The Angela Grace Care Home, which provides residential and nursing care in Cheyne Walk, marked the milestone with a party last Wednesday (November 13).

Home manager Edyta Ortel has been in her role for eight years, and managed homes in other areas for six years prior to that.

She spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the decade anniversary and said: “It was so overwhelming. It was a beautiful party and the biggest we’ve ever had with family, friends and our residents.”

Edyta wanted to draw attention to the history of the care home, which is named after the mother of the business owner – Angela Grace Evans. She was a well-known NHS psychiatrist in the town and the home honours her memory.

“It was so uplifting and enjoyable,” said the home manager about the celebration event. “We celebrated our hard-working staff and their dedication, and thanked the residents for choosing us. There was a beautiful atmosphere and everyone had a good time.”

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Paul Joyce, was a special guest and handed out awards to the staff members and residents who have been at the care home for the longest.

Edyta’s proudest achievement since joining The Angela Grace team is the strong staff team they have built over time.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Paul Joyce, was a special guest at the celebration.

Though things are not always straightforward and they have faced struggles over the years, particularly when the pandemic hit, the hard work of staff has got them through.

“I am really humbled to be the manager of this home,” said Edyta. “It is reassuring for me to work with such dedicated staff, who show kindness and compassion and build good relationships with all residents and their relatives.”

For more information on The Angela Grace, visit the care home’s website here.