Northampton care home ‘absolutely thrilled’ to receive first ever ‘outstanding’ CQC rating

A Northampton care home is “absolutely thrilled” to receive its first ever ‘outstanding’ Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating.

Pytchley Court Care Home, located in Northampton Road, Brixworth, offers residential, nursing and dementia care to 37 residents.

The team members pride themselves on offering a range of areas to relax, dine, socialise and exercise, as well as the fact residents can pursue hobbies and visit their hairdressing salon.

The landscaped garden, which is looked after by some of the residents, is the ideal spot to sit and socialise with friends and family.

The team has created a friendly atmosphere and the home is designed to support the mind, body and soul of those living there.

The care home first opened 33 years ago in 1992 and underwent a change in name back in 2011. Sue Watson has been the home manager for the past seven years.

When asked how it feels to have received an outstanding CQC inspection outcome, Sue told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s absolutely amazing. The team and staff have worked so hard and it’s well deserved.

“We are more of a community than a care home and everyone plays a part in that, including the residents’ families.”

An Elvis Presley and Las Vegas themed party was recently hosted for the residents to celebrate the outstanding CQC rating.

Pytchley Court Care Home has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ since Sue took over, and she shared that hours of hard work has been invested in making this improvement a reality.

“It’s taken six years of my life,” said Sue. “It’s been about building up the right team to move it forward. People have been working here for many years and their potential has never really been recognised.

“We are a very person-centred care home. We make people’s dreams come true. If they want to do something out of the ordinary, we make it happen. Everybody comments on the friendly and warm atmosphere. It’s a home from home.”

January has been a month of celebration for Pytchley Court, as a birthday party was also recently hosted to celebrate one resident who turned 106 years old. The team takes pride in making the residents feel special.

For more information on Pytchley Court Care Home, visit their website here.