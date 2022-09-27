Northampton car leasing company goes TikTok Viral

A Northampton car leasing company has gone viral on TikTok...with currently four millions views and counting.

A spokesperson for Embrace Leasing based in Preston Deanery said: “We went TikTok viral over the weekend when we uploaded a 'Try not to laugh challenge' and it just viral within the space of 24 hours.

"We teamed up with our sister company Silverstone Leasing and one by one try to make each other laugh by making funny noises.

Northampton Embrace Leasing TikTok Page

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After the first night of uploading, we hit one million views and was completely shocked! Now this morning on the 27/09/2022, we are currently at four million views and still counting. This was such a fun video to make and will be definitely be making more to put smiles on people faces,” the spokesperson added.