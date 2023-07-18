Northampton cake business owner ‘pinching herself’ to have opened stall in Grosvenor Centre

The owner of a Northampton-based cake business is “pinching herself” that she is now open in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

Flavia Bakes Cakes was established by Flavia Solymosi in 2012 and more than a decade on, it is open in two shopping centres.

The business was founded after Flavia had her first of four children and her daughter became her source of motivation.

At a time when she was unable to work, she decided to start baking and refined her skills over time through practice.

Flavia Bakes Cakes now offers birthday cakes, cookies, cakes to take away or share, brownies, and cookie sandwiches.

When asked to describe the business, Flavia said: “We offer things you can’t get at the supermarket. You can grab and go, and everything is family friendly.”

The products are available to order via social media, or to purchase from the two locations in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Flavia Bakes Cakes first opened a stall in Weston Favell last March and the business owner says custom has been “great”.

This was the first big step taken since the pandemic, which proved a big setback for Flavia when she lost thousands of pounds.

“Opening in Weston Favell gave me motivation and new hope that I could carry on,” she said.

Both locations were on a list of places Flavia dreamed of opening a stall and she described being able to move into the Grosvenor Centre as the “biggest surprise”.

Flavia said: “I still have to pinch myself.”

July 8 was the first weekend for Flavia Bakes Cakes in the town centre location, and the stall will be open every Friday and Saturday from then on.

Flavia is joined by fellow mother of three and baker, Anya. Their schedule is built around the challenge of juggling motherhood with a job, and when Flavia looks to employ more staff members she would also like them to be parents.

Flavia described opening a stall at Rushden Lakes as her “biggest dream” and it would be like “winning the cake lottery”.

With two weekends under her belt in the Grosvenor Centre, the hope now is to push forward and “grow as big as possible”.

Flavia wanted to express her gratitude to Evolve Estates, who took over the Grosvenor Centre in February this year, for taking a chance on a small business like hers.

“They have been a great helping hand for someone like me to thrive,” said the business owner, who wanted to say a specific thanks to Michelle Clark.