A Northampton cake business is already extending her hours to open daily in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, following a “great” response from customers.

Flavia Bakes Cakes was established by Flavia Solymosi in 2012 and more than a decade on, it is open in three locations – two in Northampton and one in Kettering.

The business opened a stall in the Grosvenor Centre in early July on weekends only and two months on, Flavia is now open from 9am until 5.30pm everyday.

Flavia founded this venture when she had the first of her four children and her daughter became her source of motivation.

At a time when she was unable to work, she decided to start baking and refined her skills over time.

Flavia Bakes Cakes now offers birthday cakes, cookies, cakes to take away or share, brownies, and cookie sandwiches.

When asked to describe the business, Flavia said: “We offer things you can’t get at the supermarket. You can grab and go, and everything is family friendly.”

After more than a decade, the business is now open in three locations across Northamptonshire.

The products are available to order via social media, or to purchase from the two Northampton locations in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Since last speaking to this newspaper following the opening weekend in the Grosvenor Centre, Flavia says the last couple of months have been “absolutely great”.

“I can’t complain,” she said. “This is our full-time home now. We’re progressing at the minute and it’s good.

“So far there have been no regrets. So far, so good.”

The opening days and hours have been extended due to the demand and popularity of the business, as Flavia says they felt they were “missing out” on custom.

The size of the stall, located downstairs and outside River Island, will also be increasing to meet the demands.

Flavia Bakes Cakes first opened a stall in Weston Favell last March and the business owner says custom has been “great”.

This was the first big step taken since the pandemic, which proved a big setback for Flavia when she lost thousands of pounds.

“Opening in Weston Favell gave me motivation and new hope that I could carry on,” she said.

The stall in Weston Favell is open Thursday to Saturday, from 9am until 5.30pm.

Both Northampton locations were on a list of places Flavia dreamed of opening a stall and she described being able to move into the Grosvenor Centre as the “biggest surprise”.

Flavia is joined by fellow mother of three and baker, Anya. Their schedule is built around the challenge of juggling motherhood with a full-time job.

The pair aspired to take on more staff and people are currently in the process of being trained to join them.

When she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, Flavia wanted to express her gratitude to Evolve Estates, who took over the Grosvenor Centre in February this year, for taking a chance on a small business like hers.

“They have been a great helping hand for someone like me to thrive,” said the business owner, who wanted to say a specific thanks to Michelle Clark.