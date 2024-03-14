Northampton businesswoman ‘given new lease of life’ by Hyrox aims for podium finish at World Championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Northampton businesswoman who has been given a “new lease of life” from Hyrox, is aiming for a podium finish at the World Championships.
Gabriella Moriarty has trained as an athlete and a runner - and competed - since she was 11 and now has her own private, female-only gym close to the Racecourse, so she is no stranger to training hard and physical challenges.
However, the now 30-year-old had never taken part in Hyrox, which is a relatively new sport, until her friend told her about a class last year.
The duo went along to the class, fell in love and now Gabriella says she is ranked eighth in the world and is gunning for a podium finish at the Hyrox World Championships in Nice in June this year.
Gabriella said: “The class looked fun so we went to try it. We loved it. It’s a lot different to running, but it still has that element.”
After the class, Gabriella and her friend Amy Aldridge, entered a doubles Hyrox in Barcelona and won in their age category, which Gabriella says they never thought they would.
She added: “And then it just went from there.”
The business owner entered a couple of singles events and won them both for her age category, including in Glasgow during the first weekend of March, which secured a World Championships qualification. Intensive training has now started for the big event, including five runs, three strength sessions and a Hyrox specific session a week.
“I never thought I would be going there to win them [the events she has previously competed in], but I’ve found something I’m good at,” Gabriella said.
“I would love to come in the top three [at the World Championships] to get a podium place. It is definitely do-able. With another block of training I can hopefully get in the top three.
“It has given me a new lease of life.
“I found with track and road running that you can get a bit complacent with what you are doing and it is all I have ever known, but trying something completely new gives you new found motivation.”
Since starting on her own Hyrox journey, Gabriella has become a full-time Hyrox athlete and has even encouraged women from her gym to sign up to a Hyrox event. They are now all training together.
Asked what her message would be to anyone thinking about taking on a Hyrox challenge, Gabriella added: “Do not talk yourself out of it. Hyrox is a sport for everyone no matter your level of fitness or ability. It is suitable for everyone.
“When you get to the finish, it is the most euphoric feeling - I would love everyone to experience it, no matter their fitness level.”
What is Hyrox?
Hyrox is a fitness competition, which starts with a one kilometre run and is followed by a functional movement, such as repetitions on a rowing machine or ski erg, or movements such as burpees or farmer’s carry. This is repeated eight times. The challenge can be completed in singles, doubles or as a relay, and the events are held all over the world in large indoor venues.