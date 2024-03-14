Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton businesswoman who has been given a “new lease of life” from Hyrox, is aiming for a podium finish at the World Championships.

Gabriella Moriarty has trained as an athlete and a runner - and competed - since she was 11 and now has her own private, female-only gym close to the Racecourse, so she is no stranger to training hard and physical challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

However, the now 30-year-old had never taken part in Hyrox, which is a relatively new sport, until her friend told her about a class last year.

Gabriella Moriarty from Northampton has qualified for the Hyrox World Championships.

The duo went along to the class, fell in love and now Gabriella says she is ranked eighth in the world and is gunning for a podium finish at the Hyrox World Championships in Nice in June this year.

Gabriella said: “The class looked fun so we went to try it. We loved it. It’s a lot different to running, but it still has that element.”

After the class, Gabriella and her friend Amy Aldridge, entered a doubles Hyrox in Barcelona and won in their age category, which Gabriella says they never thought they would.

She added: “And then it just went from there.”

Gabriella has managed to convince other women to also sign up for Hyrox events.

The business owner entered a couple of singles events and won them both for her age category, including in Glasgow during the first weekend of March, which secured a World Championships qualification. Intensive training has now started for the big event, including five runs, three strength sessions and a Hyrox specific session a week.

“I never thought I would be going there to win them [the events she has previously competed in], but I’ve found something I’m good at,” Gabriella said.

“I would love to come in the top three [at the World Championships] to get a podium place. It is definitely do-able. With another block of training I can hopefully get in the top three.

“It has given me a new lease of life.

“I found with track and road running that you can get a bit complacent with what you are doing and it is all I have ever known, but trying something completely new gives you new found motivation.”

Since starting on her own Hyrox journey, Gabriella has become a full-time Hyrox athlete and has even encouraged women from her gym to sign up to a Hyrox event. They are now all training together.

Asked what her message would be to anyone thinking about taking on a Hyrox challenge, Gabriella added: “Do not talk yourself out of it. Hyrox is a sport for everyone no matter your level of fitness or ability. It is suitable for everyone.

“When you get to the finish, it is the most euphoric feeling - I would love everyone to experience it, no matter their fitness level.”

What is Hyrox?