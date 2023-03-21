A Northampton business owner has scooped a second award in less than seven months, which has put the company on the map in the region.

Greta McDonald, who founded Sweet Lounge in 2014, was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the East Midlands at the regional Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards last August.

Now, Sweet Lounge has been crowned Micro Business of the Year in the East Midlands – against tough competition of nearly 50 others.

Greta McDonald from Sweet Lounge and sponsor Ruth Fontenla, from Tyl by NatWest. Photo: Pete Martin Photography.

Greta is passionate about great tasting sweets with the environment at the core of her business.

Sweet Lounge, in Brixworth, is on a mission to create the best tasting vegan sweets without artificial ingredients – and with no compromise on taste or texture, and no single-use plastic packaging.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Greta said: “We were really surprised to win. I was speechless.

“We were up against some really big companies and it was such an exciting time.”

Greta says the last win has brought more organic traffic to the website and helped present to buyers, as being an award-winning business is reassuring.

Sweet Lounge is introducing new products in April and May, and this poses a great opportunity to grow both nationally and internationally.

The Micro Business of the Year award celebrated those punching above their weight and was open to businesses with nine employees or fewer.

The judges looked for businesses who demonstrated strong revenue growth, and a product or service of a quality that stands above their competitors.

Jennifer Thomas, FSB’s Northamptonshire representative, is “so pleased” for Greta and her team.

She said: “We’ve enjoyed watching her business grow in domestic and international markets. I’m delighted to see the business go from strength to strength.

“While it’s challenging at the moment and many businesses are focusing on their day to day operations, it’s essential we celebrate success and that’s what these awards are all about.”

Each year, businesses come back to share the progress they have made with the FSB.

“These awards reflect the vibrancy, innovation and tenacity that makes up the small business community,” added Jennifer.

“The scale and diversity of those who entered is testament to the vitality of the small businesses in the region.”