Northampton branch of national delivery firm to collect and deliver shoe boxes of toys for Ukrainian children

A Northampton branch of a national delivery company is chipping in to help collect and deliver shoe boxes full of toys for young Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK.

Yodel’s Northampton depot, in Brackmills, is partnering with the University of Northampton to support children’s charity Play Action International’s ‘Play Box Appeal’.

The appeal aims to provide at least 50,000 Ukrainian children arriving in the UK with the toys and play items they need to begin to recover from the conflict they have suffered.

Some of the Yodel volunteers.

Warren Fletcher, manager at Yodel Northampton, said: “It’s a team effort and a great way of supporting those who need it most during such a difficult time.

“The generosity of everyone sending the shoe boxes means that we can help children from Ukraine that have left their entire world behind and maybe help them to forget the horrible moments they’ve experienced as they open a box and see the most amazing gifts.

“I’m humbled that myself and the team are able to support the children through the toughest times of their lives.

“Every child matters and it's the little things that make a big difference.”

To make a shoebox donation, visit Play International’s website where you will be directed to print off a label via Yodel’s website.

Donors will be able to choose any of Yodel’s drop off points.