Northampton boy, 9, ‘really happy’ after winning British Junior Golf Tour

A gifted golfer from Northampton has walked away from the British Junior Golf Tour with a shiny trophy at the age of just nine.

Oliver Golby, from Duston, represented the Northamptonshire County Golf Club at the British Junior Tour held on Friday, April 8 at Wellingborough Golf Club in the boys 9-12 age group.

The young golfer, according to his dad, played “like a superstar” emerging victorious after competing with players from across the county and walking away with a shiny glass trophy.

Oliver Golby, aged nine, with his British Junior Golf Tour trophy.

Oliver said: “I enjoyed playing in the competition and am really happy to win a nice trophy.

“I have made some good friends playing golf and like to meet up with them to have fun when we practice and play.”

Oliver’s love for golf was sparked when he went to the driving range with his dad, Matthew Golby, at the age of three.

Matthew said: “It was clear to see he had a natural swing and a good eye for hitting the ball.”

Oliver began Sunday group classes at Brampton Heath Golf Club before going on to join Northamptonshire County Golf Club, where he is now developing into a highly experienced junior golfer.

The nine-year-old competed in various tournaments in the British Junior Golf Tour last year and came first place in all three of the Shires Tour winter series events.

Matthew added: “Our whole family is so proud of Oliver and the way he plays golf amazes me. He is fiercely competitive with a really cool head and can focus on his game, however tough the conditions are.

“Most of all, Oliver has lots of fun and has made some great friends through golf, which is the most important thing.”

Oliver’s hobbies consist of playing cricket, table tennis, athletics at school and spending time with his cousins.