Northampton boy, 16, jumps 13,000ft out of plane to raise money for local homeless charity

A 16-year-old boy from Northampton jumped out of an airplane at 13,000ft on his birthday to raise vital funds for a local homeless charity.

Kavaghn Kay bravely jumped out of the aircraft on his 16th birthday last week (Thursday, August 5) and has, at the time of writing, raised £615 for Project 16:15, a homelessness outreach support group in Northampton.

Kavaghn, from Upton, said it was an 'amazing' experience.

Kavaghn after his skydive

The Wootton Park School boy said: "The idea came after I did it at the indoor sky diving place in Milton Keynes a few years ago. So I decided to do that on my 16th birthday.

"It was amazing. It's definitely something I would do again and recommend it!"

Kavaghn's mum, Lisa, was beaming with pride after her son completed the jump at Hinton, in Brackley.

She said: "I am so proud. There are no words. I was very emotional. I was quite calm leading up to it! Doing this at such a young age for an amazing cause - I'm really proud.

He jumped from 13,000ft

"I don't think there are many 16-year-olds who would do it - putting others first on your birthday. They're [teenagers] not all bad and I think it shows there are good lads out there doing something positive.

"Kavaghn has supported project 16:15 over the past three years by cooking and baking and serving at the events. So it made sense that he raised money for those people that are less fortunate than himself.

"The money will make a huge difference. It will help supply sleeping bags and cooked meals. The charity relies on donations, fundraising and events. Thank you all for his birthday wishes and donations to a worthy charity."

According to Project 16:15's Facebook page, the charity aims to ensure no homeless person or person in need on the streets of Northampton goes without a hot breakfast, drink and other essentials every single day of the week.