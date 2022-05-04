Northampton bin strike called off after union wins ‘signifcant’ new pay deal from Veolia

Bin collectors in Northampton have called off a proposed strike after winning what workers have called a “significant” new pay deal.

GMB union members working for Veolia voted to walk out, affecting 94,000 homes in the former Northampton Borough Council authority area.

But they have now accepted a new offer which will see loaders paid £10 per hour and drivers £12.

Importantly, the two-year deal will also increase with inflation next year.

Union organiser Dave Warwick said today: “GMB members have stood together and won a significant pay deal.

“This extra money in their pay packets will help them make ends meet during this crushing cost of living crisis.

“The workers should be very proud of themselves – and Veolia must be congratulated for listening to them.”

Strike action was initially pencilled in to start from April 27 but put on hold after Veolia upped their offer from a deal which would have seen waste workers earning less than the lowest paid council employees.

GMB claimed West Northamptonshire Council, which is ultimately responsible for bin collections, increased Veolia’s funding by 5.5 percent this year but said the company did not pass that on to workers.

West Northamptonshire took over responsibility for waste services from the former borough council as part of the local government shake-up last year.

Councillors announced a ten-year deal worth around £130 million with the French-owned company in January 2018 to provide waste services in Northampton.