A Northampton beautician, who has been shortlisted for three awards, says she has proved she is moving in the right direction.

25-year-old Chloe Trow runs Chloe’s Beauty & Aesthetics in Billing Garden Village with her mother Christine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe does the majority of the treatments across beauty, nails and aesthetics and Christine offers acrylic nails.

Mother and daughter duo Chloe and Christine Trow.

Her love for beauty began when she went to college for two years before working in a salon.

Though Chloe enjoyed her time there, she knew she wanted to be her own boss and became self-employed in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opportunity to take over the salon in Billing Garden Village came up within a year, but big challenges were ahead as Chloe took over just seven weeks before the first lockdown.

She said: “It was a risk but I knew I had to do it. If it didn’t go well, there was always the chance of getting another job.”

Chloe's Beauty & Aesthetics is located in Billing Garden Village.

But that was not the case for the mother and daughter duo, as Christine is now fully booked until June and Chloe is not far behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four years on from the start of her journey, Chloe is a finalist in the ‘nail technician of the year’ and ‘beautician of the year’ categories at the GB Beauty Awards.

She has also made the top 10 in the ‘best gel nails’ category at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Chloe, from Moulton, said: “To have such a good clientele is a sign we are doing good things, but being shortlisted for awards shows we are going in the right direction.

Chloe took over the salon seven weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be appreciated.”

From taking on this venture so soon before the pandemic and becoming a mother during that time too, Chloe is proud of how far she has come.

“That is a good achievement in itself,” said the 25-year-old. “I went back to work three weeks after having my daughter.

“I love a busy life and wouldn’t change it for the world. My two-year-old Daisy-May is who inspires me most to get up everyday and go to work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe says she would be “over the moon” to win in the categories she has been shortlisted for, to prove that her and her mother can compete with larger salons with bigger teams.