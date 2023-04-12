News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
23 minutes ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

Northampton beautician, shortlisted for three awards, says she has proved she is moving in the right direction

“My two-year-old daughter is who inspires me most”

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:15 BST- 2 min read

A Northampton beautician, who has been shortlisted for three awards, says she has proved she is moving in the right direction.

25-year-old Chloe Trow runs Chloe’s Beauty & Aesthetics in Billing Garden Village with her mother Christine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe does the majority of the treatments across beauty, nails and aesthetics and Christine offers acrylic nails.

Mother and daughter duo Chloe and Christine Trow.Mother and daughter duo Chloe and Christine Trow.
Mother and daughter duo Chloe and Christine Trow.
Most Popular

Her love for beauty began when she went to college for two years before working in a salon.

Though Chloe enjoyed her time there, she knew she wanted to be her own boss and became self-employed in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opportunity to take over the salon in Billing Garden Village came up within a year, but big challenges were ahead as Chloe took over just seven weeks before the first lockdown.

She said: “It was a risk but I knew I had to do it. If it didn’t go well, there was always the chance of getting another job.”

Chloe's Beauty & Aesthetics is located in Billing Garden Village.Chloe's Beauty & Aesthetics is located in Billing Garden Village.
Chloe's Beauty & Aesthetics is located in Billing Garden Village.

But that was not the case for the mother and daughter duo, as Christine is now fully booked until June and Chloe is not far behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four years on from the start of her journey, Chloe is a finalist in the ‘nail technician of the year’ and ‘beautician of the year’ categories at the GB Beauty Awards.

She has also made the top 10 in the ‘best gel nails’ category at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Chloe, from Moulton, said: “To have such a good clientele is a sign we are doing good things, but being shortlisted for awards shows we are going in the right direction.

Chloe took over the salon seven weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.Chloe took over the salon seven weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.
Chloe took over the salon seven weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be appreciated.”

From taking on this venture so soon before the pandemic and becoming a mother during that time too, Chloe is proud of how far she has come.

“That is a good achievement in itself,” said the 25-year-old. “I went back to work three weeks after having my daughter.

“I love a busy life and wouldn’t change it for the world. My two-year-old Daisy-May is who inspires me most to get up everyday and go to work.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chloe says she would be “over the moon” to win in the categories she has been shortlisted for, to prove that her and her mother can compete with larger salons with bigger teams.

You can check out Chloe’s Beauty & Aesthetics on Facebook here.

Related topics:NorthamptonFacebook