Northampton Bathstore at risk of closure after nationwide company goes into administration

More than 100 Bathstore shops face being shut down - including Northampton's branch in Weedon Road - after the chain went into administration today.

The administration process is reportedly affecting 531 employees across the country as stores are now expecting to close down, including Northampton's branch in St James.

This morning (June 26) an internal announcement was made to the 135 nationwide stores following an announcement by an "inside source" that the bathroom retailer had lost funds.

Administrators at BDO are now seeking a buyer as the bathroom retailer - which has been owned by billionaire Warren Stephens since 2014 - continues to trade.

The Bathstore website is currently hosting a stock clearance with 80 per cent off.

The Bathstore branches at risk in this region are:

East Anglia

Cambridge

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Norwich

Peterborough

East Midlands

Bedford

Burton On Trent

Leicester

Lincoln

Northampton

Nottingham Bridgeford

Nottingham Commodore