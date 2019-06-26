Northampton Bathstore at risk of closure after nationwide company goes into administration

More than 100 Bathstore shops face being shut down - including Northampton's branch in Weedon Road - after the chain went into administration today.
The administration process is reportedly affecting 531 employees across the country as stores are now expecting to close down, including Northampton's branch in St James.
This morning (June 26) an internal announcement was made to the 135 nationwide stores following an announcement by an "inside source" that the bathroom retailer had lost funds.
Administrators at BDO are now seeking a buyer as the bathroom retailer - which has been owned by billionaire Warren Stephens since 2014 - continues to trade.
The Bathstore website is currently hosting a stock clearance with 80 per cent off.
The Bathstore branches at risk in this region are:
East Anglia
Cambridge
Huntingdon
Ipswich
Norwich
Peterborough
East Midlands
Bedford
Burton On Trent
Leicester
Lincoln
Northampton
Nottingham Bridgeford
Nottingham Commodore