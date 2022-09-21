Northampton based Travis Perkins colleagues stage dragon boat race to raise money for cancer charity

More than 150 Northampton based Travis Perkins colleagues and suppliers took part in a dragon boat race to raise funds for Macmillan.

Benchmarx commercial director Daniel Taylor and 159 of his colleagues and suppliers managed to stage a dragon boat racing event at Draycote Water in Daventry on the morning of September 8.

Daniel and his colleagues, along with help from Travis Perkins, organised 12 teams of 16 to go in each boat and take to the water. Each team had three chances to establish their fastest time and to conclude the top three fastest faced off in the grand final.

Colleagues taking part in the boat race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Taylor said: “We’ve not been able to carry out any in-person fundraising events for a while because of Covid and the opportunity to bring everyone together is great, especially as it’s so competitive and team-building.

“Cancer affects nearly everyone in some way and so doing our bit to help raise funds for Macmillan is something we’re really passionate about.”

Sharon Cottam partnership manager for Travis Perkins at Macmillan Cancer Support added: “There is such a huge number of exciting events taking place across Travis Perkins at the minute, thank you to those who have already taken part in some fabulous fundraising activities.

“Your passion and drive to fundraise for us is so inspiring.”

Daniel and his colleagues have been targeting a fundraising goal of £20,000.