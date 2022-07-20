Northampton based motor neurone disease charity granted £75,000 to provide specialist equipment

A Northampton based motor neurone disease charity has been granted £75,000 to continue providing specialist equipment.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), based in Moulton Park, helps people across the country who suffer with the life-altering condition.

Now the Wolfson Foundation - an independent grant making charity that aims to “support civil society by investing in excellent projects in science, health, heritage, humanities and the arts” - has pledged £75,000 to fund wheelchair accessories and communication aids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Lev has previously received a grant from MNDA, based in Northampton.

Ian Lev is living with MND and received a grant from the charity to fund the elevating part of his wheelchair.

He said: “I can now join in with conversations when people are standing, as well as being able to raise myself up to hotel receptions, shopping counters and bars.

“Without the seat riser, I would either have everyone looking down on me, or I’d miss out on parts of the conversation.

“Being able to engage in conversation at eye level makes me feel more positive and included means I don’t need to ask people to repeat what they’re saying because they’re over my head and above my ears.

“Thank you to those who have helped the MND Association fund the seat riser on my wheelchair. Thank you for helping me feel like a normal person.”

The charity offers equipment loan and financial support for people living with MND. This includes communication aids and apps to support people who face communication difficulties or a loss of voice and its wheelchair support service can provide add-on accessories, such as attendant controls, a powerpack or a seat riser.

Sally Light chief executive of the MNDA said: “A huge thank you to the Wolfson Foundation for this grant which will help to provide much needed support for people living with MND and improve their quality of life.”

Paul Ramsbottom chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation added: “Our relationship with the Motor Neurone Disease Association goes back more than three decades.

“We are delighted to support the remarkable work of the charity as it seeks to combat this most challenging of diseases.”