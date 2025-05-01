Northampton barber runs three marathons in three days from Sixfields to Stoke City for men's mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton barber has completed an incredible challenge of running three marathons in three days from Sixfields Stadium to Stoke City Football Club – raising thousands for a men’s mental health charity.

Tom Darling, 24, set off on Wednesday (April 23) and finished on Friday (April 25) at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke. The 80-mile route ended with a special moment, as Tom was invited onto the pitch by the club before their match against Sheffield United.

The challenge was incredibly personal for Stoke City supporter fan Tom, who owns Darlin’s Barbers in Mercers Row and has faced his own struggles with mental health.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, the former Northampton School for Boys student said: “Throughout my life things have been immensely up and down due to mental health. I fell on some hard times in 2022 and lost everything including my home. Still living in Northampton, I have gone on to later rebuild myself and recently opened up my own barber shop.

Tom Darling, 24, at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke after completing an incredible three marathons in three days to raise money for Men's Minds Matter charity.

"I had a joke with my dad a few years ago, when I got into running, that I’d run to Stoke City Football Club. Everything’s been going pretty well recently so I thought, right, let’s do this and show some young lads that through running you can do alright, it can really save you. It’s saved me.”

He added: “Achieving things like this, I’ve done London Marathon twice, it does change your life. It shifts things in a good direction. I’m just trying to show young lads there’s a lot more out there than going out [partying].”

Tom’s route took him from Sixfields to just past Rugby on day one, then from Rugby to Lichfield on day two, and from Lichfield to Stoke on the final stretch.

He said: “It was tough, there were some busy roads to run on. It’s probably the hardest thing I have ever done. But yeah, three marathons in three days, I’m happy with that. I just cracked on.”

Reflecting on the experience, Tom added: “You get a bit of a comedown from it. My immune system is a bit shot. I haven’t quite processed it, I’m sure it’ll sink in soon. My family's really proud.”

So far, he has raised £2,500 towards his £5,000 target for Men’s Minds Matter charity. To donate to Tom’s fundraiser, click here.