Northampton bank hosting food drive for Hope Centre ahead of Sikh New Year festival
There is a list of specific items the charity is in need of
A Northampton bank is hosting a food drive for the Hope Centre ahead of the upcoming Sikh New Year, Vaisakhi on Thursday, April 14.
Metro Bank in Abington Street is appealing for specific foods and essentials to be donated via a collection in store.
Manager, Lewis Taylor, said: “As a community bank, Metro Bank is integral to many local fundraising events.
“We are asking our colleagues and customers to support our food drive to help celebrate one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.
“This year more than 30 of our stores will be supporting local food banks.
“We are particularly keen to collect what the food bank currently needs as it is appealing for specific items.”
The items needed are:
Hot chocolate Biscuits Super noodles Rice pudding Size 5 and 6 nappies Laundry detergent Baby wipes Shaving foam Toilet rolls Washing up liquid Deodorant.