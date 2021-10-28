Northampton bakery staff delighted after unexpected visit from comedian and actor Bill Bailey

Staff at a bakery in Duston had an unexpected surprise this week when actor, comedian and musician Bill Bailey popped in to buy some coffee.

Strictly star, Bill Bailey, paid a visit to Duston Village Bakery - situated in Main Road - yesterday morning (Wednesday, October 27) and the team were overjoyed when they recognised him.

Owner of Duston Village Bakery, Jenni Smith, said: "He just walked in and my colleague said, 'Where do I know him?' and I said, 'It's Bill Bailey from Strictly, love!'

The team at Duston Village Bakery were over the moon when Bill Bailey posed for a photo with them.

"He said he was here on family business and we had a good discussion on who's going to win Strictly.

"He ordered four coffees and he let us have a photo with him so I thought, why not treat him?"

The comedy legend is known for his starring role in the acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom, Black Books, and his regular appearances on panel shows: Have I Got News For You, QI and Never Mind The Buzzcocks as well as blockbuster films including Hot Fuzz, Chalet Girl and Nanny McPhee and The Big Bang.

With over 30 years of stand up shows and thirteen world tours under his belt, he is now considered a household name in British comedy.

Duston Village Bakery Employee, Abby Pamplin, doing the Tango with Bill Bailey.

Not to mention his unforgettable win in series 18 of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 with his dance partner, Oti Mabuse. They delighted millions of viewers up and down the country with their performances to 'Rapper's Delight' by The Sugarhill Gang and 'The Show Must Go on' by Queen. He became the oldest person to lift the coveted glitter ball trophy at the age of 55.

The team at Duston Village Bakery are avid fans of Strictly and one member of staff, Abby Pamplin, posed for a picture with Bailey as they did the Tango together.

Jenni, who is a regular watcher of Strictly, added: "I am going to see the tour and everything!"

Following their celebrity visit, Duston Village Bakery took to Facebook to post the photographs with the caption: "Omg. Bill Bailey from strictly just came in to the bakery. What a lovely man."