A number of bakers from Northampton and Daventry are now part of a new country-wide charity, which aims to give families ‘small pieces of normality’ when a child has a serious illness, in the form of homemade cakes.

Cakes for Heroes is a charity set up by Joanne Howard from Yorkshire, who experienced first hand the struggles faced by families when a child has a serious illness.

Joanne's son Jacob was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was only five years old.

Northamptonshire bakers Anna Baldwin (top left), Rebecca Mackenzie (top right), Ruth Walker (bottom left) and Natasha Winsor (bottom right) have all joined the charity.

Over a period of nearly five years, Jacob battled his illness, enduring multiple rounds of chemotherapy and around 170 lumbar punctures.

He has been living in remission for the last four years and the family are hopeful that he will be given the all clear at his final check-up next year.

During her son’s five-year battle, Joanne quickly realised that it was the brief moments of normality that helped keep the family positive and united, which is where the idea for the charity came from.

The charity is now extending around the country and four bakers from Northamptonshire have signed up.

Natasha Winsor who owns The Courtyard Cafe and Courtyard Cakes in Daventry, told our sister paper Daventry Express: "We are very excited to be part of a brand new charity which has been set up to gift a cake to sick children for their birthday, during their treatment or just to give them a boost.

"Bakers from all over the country have come together to offer their time, expertise and services for this amazing cause.

“Some of the country's top cake artists, cake suppliers, Make-A-Wish foundation and other charities supporting poorly children are also involved."

Other supporters of the charity, all based in and around Northampton are: Rebecca Mackenzie - Rebecca Louise Cake Design; Anna Baldwin - Anna's Cream Teas & Bakes and Ruth Walker - A Slice of Pie Cookery.

Natasha is also encouraging others to get behind the charity.

"We really want to get the word out there and treat as many children as we can in Northamptonshire," she added.

"It's great to be able to do our bit to help others."