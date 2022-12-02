Northampton baker contributed ‘amazing’ recipe to cookbook in aid of Ukraine – and has continued to spread the word

A cookbook, inspired by a Ukrainian baker who has been “determined” to continue working throughout the conflict, has received “incredible” amounts of support since its launch a month ago.

The ‘Knead Peace cookbook’, which features an “amazing” porridge bread recipe from Vanessa Kimbell at The Sourdough School in Pitsford, is raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Makievska is the inspiration behind the book, as even after her bakery was bombed, they have continued to bake from the basement and have donated more than 100,000 loaves to those in need.

Anna Makievska is the inspiration behind the book as even after her bakery was bombed, her team (pictured) have continued to bake from the basement and have donated over 100,000 loaves to those in need.

The founders are sister and brother Sarah Green Thomas and Andrew Green, who is a baker by trade.

Sarah said: “We had a desire to do something as we felt helpless. So many incredible people wanted to get involved as they feel the same too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of those is Vanessa from The Sourdough School. She has been great in getting the word out about the book and the important cause, and her porridge bread recipe inside has been really popular.”

Those behind the book have been in touch with individuals in Ukraine, including bakers and journalists, and the “desperate need for money” to keep generators going for power, food, warmth and safety is very clear, says Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it is a flour dough recipe that takes a few days to perfect, or a cake that can be made in half an hour, the book offers something for everyone.

Anna has been a great help, despite still working tirelessly in the bakery’s supply chain. As she gave birth just as the conflict began, her and her two children moved to Portugal for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has shown such determination to get flour in and out through a war zone,” said Sarah. “Yet she has still been so generous with her time in helping out with the book.”

A “community effort” has gone into making this project a success, as it consists of recipes from some of the “best bakers from all over the world” and offers “something for everyone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad