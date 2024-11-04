Northampton artist to host shopping centre exhibition that celebrates the town’s businesses and landmarks

A Northampton artist is set to host an exhibition that celebrates the town’s businesses and landmarks this weekend.

Sophie Slade is dedicated to “painting the town in colour” as she captures iconic buildings in vibrant ways.

She graduated from the University of Northampton four years ago with a first class degree in fine art, and launched her collection ‘Paint the Town in Colour’ shortly after.

This series of paintings captures Northampton in vibrant colours and Sophie finds the most magic in the atmospheric glow after the sun has set.

Sophie sells these paintings as prints, jigsaws and A6 cards under her business Sophie Slade Art, and she also works on commissions – often of homes, wedding venues, businesses and the occasional pet portrait.

The upcoming exhibition is being held in the Grosvenor Centre this Saturday (November 9) and, like the rest of Sophie’s work, it will celebrate the landscapes, buildings and businesses that the town has to offer.

Sophie will also be hosting a free painting activity for people of all ages, and you can pay the exhibition a visit from 11am until 5pm upstairs next to River Island.

This exhibition is a celebration of the four years it has taken for Sophie to create this collection, and everything will be available to purchase on the day – including paintings, prints, cards and jigsaws.

She said: “As my business operates mostly online, I’m looking forward to meeting people, chatting about their favourite Northampton places, and getting inspiration for new work for next year.”

It was during her GCSE studies when Sophie discovered her passion for art, at a time when she was introverted and enjoyed focusing on her creations during and after the school day.

She knew that self employment was the way forward following her university studies, and was dedicated to finding a style that she could make a solid income from.

“I knew I wanted to use my love of colour that I found during university,” Sophie previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “There are so many nice places in Northampton that don’t get attention and I wanted to draw on the architecture.”

Sophie's upcoming exhibition is being held in the Grosvenor Centre this Saturday (November 9) between 11am and 5pm upstairs next to River Island.

The founder’s proudest achievement since graduating from university and launching her business is running workshops from Saints Coffee in St Giles’ Street and in peoples’ homes.

For more information, visit Sophie Slade Art on Instagram here.