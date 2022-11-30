Northampton antique emporium to feature on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip with Katie Piper and Adam Pearson next week

A “premier antique and vintage emporium” in Northampton will feature in an episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip with Katie Piper and Adam Pearson, airing next Tuesday (December 6).

Click Antiques & Vintage, in Moore Street, welcomed the TV presenters and disability rights campaigners to their store in late August – and David Harper and Roo Irvine accompanied as antiques advisors.

The antique emporium has already featured on the non-celebrity version of the show twice before, but this round of filming proved to be “chaotic”.

Previously, they were just visited by one expert, one sound person and one cameraman, but this time there were the two experts, two celebrities, multiple camera crews, the two classic cars, and a number of maintenance teams.

Claire Wallace-Sims, director of Click Antiques & Vintage, said: “We sold what we had on offer for bargain prices, but it’s always great publicity.

“I’d met Roo before and she is so warm and generous. We got lovely feedback from both the experts as they were blown away by the quality of what we had.

“We were pleased as we’ve worked so hard to get to this point. Filming overran by two hours because the experts were looking round the shop for themselves.”

Though Claire could not give too much away about the episode, she told Chronicle & Echo that three-quarters of the budget in the episode was spent in Click Antiques & Vintage.

Click Antiques was approached to take part in the show in August this year and as the episode also features local leathercraft, Claire says it made sense that they featured antiques shops from the town.

Claire was also pleased to meet Katie and Adam, who are both important ambassadors for visual disabilities. Although she never got much of an opportunity to talk to them outside of filming, she said they were “great people”.

Despite their attempts to advertise and spread the word about Click Antiques & Vintage on social media, the director says there will always be people who have never heard of or visited them before.

“Opportunities like this always bring new people through our doors,” she said.

