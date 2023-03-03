Northampton 13-year-old well on his way to climbing the equivalent of Everest is just £140 from fundraising goal

A 13-year-old, who is well on his way to walking the equivalent of climbing Everest, is just £140 from his fundraising goal for two Northampton causes close to his heart.

Matthew Doran aimed to raise £800 for his Scouts group, 34th Kingsthorpe, and his rugby club, the BBOBs.

His father, Luke Doran, is a firefighter working from The Mounts Fire Station and the service has kindly allowed him to use the building’s stairwell to complete the fundraiser, which began in mid December last year.

13-year-old Matthew Doran, who is fundraising for his Scouts group and rugby club.

Luke worked out it would require Matthew to go up and down the 12 flights of stairs in the building 442 times to equate climbing Everest.

From the top to the bottom of the building, up and then down the 12 flights of stairs, is 20 metres long.

So far, he has walked that 381 times and has another 61 to go to complete the challenge – which all began when Matthew started working towards his challenge badge at Scouts.

Luke said: “We thought if he was going to do something to raise money, it was better to do something worthwhile.”

Matthew has to go up and down the 12 flights of stairs in The Mounts Fire Station 442 times to complete the challenge.

Matthew progresses towards his target in 40 minute segments, two to three times a week.

“It’s not only physically demanding, but a mental challenge too,” said his father. “We make sure he’s not getting pushed too hard, as he has to manage this fundraiser alongside his homework, rugby practice and Scouts.”

The final total, which currently stands at £660 and will continue rising until the end of the fundraiser, will be split between Matthew’s Scouts group and BBOB Rugby Club.

Luke will also be donating £100 to the firefighter service’s charity, for allowing them to use The Mounts Fire Station as a base for the challenge.

“The more raised, the more goes back into the community,” said Luke. “This is important for both causes.

“Scouts helped my children get through the pandemic. There wasn’t a week they weren’t doing online activities, we even camped out and chatted to others doing the same over a video call.

“It made a massive difference to Matthew and his sister, and this is his way of giving back.”

Luke says the Scouts group is in “dire need” of tents and the BBOB Rugby Club will utilise the money to help send the teams on tour for the first time.

“As his father, I’m immensely proud of Matthew,” said Luke. “He juggles so much in his life as such a busy young boy, but has remained committed to this fundraiser since it started more than two months ago.

“I can’t explain how proud I am of him, as well as his 11-year-old sister who has done a big chunk of the walking with him to support.”

Matthew is not new to fundraising, as he has previously helped disadvantaged children in Africa as part of his Scouts training.

Luke said: “He’s never done something of this magnitude before.”