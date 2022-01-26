North Northamptonshire burglary sees Rolex watches stolen in £30,000 haul

A burglary from a north Northamptonshire home has seen jewellery and cash taken valued at a total of £33,500 after offender(s) smashed their way in.

The break-in at the house in Isham Road, Orlingbury took place between 11am on Friday, January 21 and 3.10pm on Sunday, January 23.

Among the items stolen were Rolex watches and wedding rings, to the value of £30,000 and £3,500 in cash.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought after a residential burglary in Isham Road, Orlingbury.

"Between 11am on Friday, January 21 and 3.10pm on Sunday, January 23, the offender/s entered the rear of the property and smashed a small window to gain access.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or who may have been offered high-value items of jewellery in unusual circumstances.