‘Non-stop’ weekend for annual charity Christmas display – which was the ‘best ever’ across 10 years

It was a “non-stop” weekend for an annual charity Christmas display, described by the organiser as the “best ever” over the last decade it has run for.

Visitors were invited into Ann Williams’ “winter wonderland” home on Saturday and Sunday (December 16 and 17) – which she is known for decorating in Lumbertubs Lane to raise money for different charities.

This all began at a time when Ann’s daughter and husband both had cancer, and her husband was on a committee for the area.

He thought it would be a good idea for Ann to decorate the bungalow for charity, which she had always done but decided to take it to the next level.

Ann’s husband sadly passed away the following February, but she continued to do the Christmas display and it got “bigger and bigger”.

“It’s the best we’ve ever done,” Ann told the Chronicle & Echo. “It went really well and was non-stop. We ran out of Santa presents at one point.”

With 140 children who visited Santa over the course of the two days, Ann estimates that around 200 to 300 people came along to show their support.

In previous years, the money raised has helped Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Marie Curie, DEBRA and the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

However, this year was in aid of PHAB which supports social activities and sports for children and young adults nationally.

Ann, who also previously organised the Northampton carnival, is part of the PHAB committee and says the money will support their upcoming plans, particularly as the charity now has its own place.

A total of around £1,600 has been raised, with a donation box in place outside Ann’s home until Christmas.

She said: “It’s the best we’ve ever raised. We want to get this unknown charity out there.”

A greenhouse-style building in the garden was turned into a winter wonderland, with floating penguins in water and reindeer, a sleigh and an igloo.

Ann’s games room featured a Victorian village, described as “spectacular”. The hallway was decorated with gingerbread houses, unicorns and fairies, and the stable from the Christmas nativity.

When asked what visitors liked most among this year’s decorations, Ann said: “Everything. The swimming pool they absolutely loved. I looked at it through the children’s eyes. You’re so used to putting it up and don’t stand back to really look. When it gets darker, it looks fantastic.”

Ann described the way the children were “fascinated” and there was a particular moment – where one of the last children to visit “flew across the room” to meet Santa – that made her emotional.

“That’s what it’s all about,” she said. “I could have cried. There was something to look at wherever they went.

“People couldn’t believe how fantastic it was and how much had gone into it. They can’t believe it’s there and think it’s just the front of the house.”