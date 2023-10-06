Nominate your West Northants Male Role Models

The awards aim to raise awareness around men’s wellbeing and celebrate those who inspire and have a positive impact on the lives of others in the community or the workplace.

WNC is looking for men who have been inspirational in the broadest sense and would like to know how they have inspired you or others, what they have achieved, or what they have done to help you or your community.

Nominations open on Monday 2 October and close on Sunday 29 October. The finalists will be announced at an awards ceremony which will take place at Northampton Museum on International Men's Day on Friday 17 November 2023.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory Services, said: "There are so many men playing hugely important roles across West Northants communities and workplaces.

"However, we cannot recognise these men without the help of residents who know and work with them closely, so we are calling on you to help!

"What we’re looking for is not only someone who goes that extra mile, but that man who has made a real difference to those around them and helped to support their community and nurture the next generation of young men.

"Potential nominees could include someone who has inspired you through their charity work, an inspirational business owner or someone who has helped you personally.

"It could be a family member who has been a rock during a challenging time, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children, or a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare – nominate your role model now!"

International Men's Day (IMD) is celebrated around the world, and in the UK focusses on the core themes of making a positive difference to the wellbeing and lives of men and boys, promoting a positive conversation about men, manhood and masculinity and raising awareness of charities supporting the wellbeing of men and boys.

For more information about the WNC Male Role Model Awards 2023 and to make a nomination, please visit our Male Role Model webpage.