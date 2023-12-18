Nominate an inspiring woman for this year’s Inspirational Women Awards

Women that inspire inclusion in businesses and communities across West Northamptonshire are to be recognised in the 12th Annual Inspirational Women Awards.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Women’s Forum organises this award to publicly recognise and promote the women who have a real and inspirational impact in their communities and workplaces.

Members of the public are invited to nominate the women in their lives who inspire them, with the nominations opening today (18 December) and running until Sunday 4 February 2024.

The two categories for the 2024 awards are:

Inspirational Women Awards

Business Award

Community Award

Potential nominees for the Business Award could include someone who has inspired through their paid employment, an inspirational business owner or someone who has inspired you in your career.

For the Community Award, it could be a family member who has supported you through a difficult time, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children and families, a friend who has campaigned for a cause close to their heart, or a colleague who fundraises for charity. There will also be a Community Special Recognition Award sponsored by our highways partner Kier.

Last year’s winners, Sally Jordan from Ecton Brook Residents Association and Becky Bradshaw from the University of Northampton, are invited back to help judge.

Shortlisted finalists will be announced the week commencing 19 February and invited to an awards ceremony hosted by the WNC Women’s Forum at the Guildhall on International Woman’s Day (IWD), Saturday 9 March 2024.

This year’s theme for IWD is Inspiring Inclusion, with the premise that if we can inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion then we can forge a better world – one where women feel a sense of empowerment and belonging.

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “International Women’s Day is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of women.

“We are lucky to have so many women playing vital roles in our communities and workplaces across West Northants, and this award gives us the opportunity to congratulate them on their achievements and say thank you.”