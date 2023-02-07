Nolly nostalgia - Crossroads debut launched Northamptonshire actor's career in TV

A Northamptonshire man has reflected on his time working on one of Britain’s most well-known soap operas alongside its iconic star Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon.

Adrian Bracken was a 16-year-old aspiring actor studying at Wellingborough School when he was given his first break in the business on Crossroads.

With encouragement from his mum, Adrian had written to film and television production companies including ATV and was offered a role.

Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly

Hopping on the train from his Northampton home, the schoolboy travelled to Birmingham for a shot at stardom.

He said: “I always wanted to be an actor when I was a kid – my mum took me for elocution lessons. There were only two channels then, so I wrote letters to the BBC and ITV.”Adrian, now 73 and living in Boughton, was thrilled to be offered work as an extra on Crossroads who employed drama students.

Star of the show Noele Gordon had pioneered UK daytime soaps.

In 1966 he walked onto the set of the iconic motel – famous for its iconic theme tune, wobbly sets and flaky characters.

Adrian Bracken Photo of the guy they hired (aged 16)

He said: “When I was 16 she was to be called Miss Gordon. There was a whole gang of us drama students. There were regulars but it was her show, she was Mrs ATV.”

Sets for the show filmed in the Alpha Cinema were like those used in theatres, 18ft ‘flats’ – flimsy panels used for plays hence the wobble.

He said: “My first scene was shot on location. I worked as an extra for a number of years and then I went to London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

"Then I came back to Crossroads as Doug Underwood, a telephone repairman for four episodes. I had a scene with Noele Gordon. She was a staggering professional. She turned up knowing her lines and on time. I wasn’t in awe of her but she was a strong lady. She was the star of the show and she was very good.”

'Bulletfist' in a Spanish Western - The Colonel

Low-budget Crossroads was shot ‘as live’ and performed like a play. The recordings could not be edited and retakes were rare. Any minor slip-ups appeared on screen.

Adrian said: “This was one of the first daytime soaps. There was noise and the sets were shaky. You would see the same old crowd – the shows changed but the extras were always the same.”

He went back in 1974 to do another part on the series. As well as acting Adrian set up a successful engineering company. Customers would often do a double take after recognising him from dramas including Minder and Juliet Bravo.

Adrian also produced Churchill's Secret Son, a documentary, about distant relative Brendan Bracken a close advisor of Winston Churchill.

Adrian Bracken's contract when he was a extra on Crossroads in 1966

The story of Nolly has made him reflect on his time at Crossroads Motel.

In 1981, at the peak of Noele Gordon’s fame, she was axed from the soap.

Adrian said: “I think she resisted change and Crossroads didn’t develop unlike Coronation Street. She was a stunning lady, a formidable woman –impressive, but it was her show and she wasn’t prepared to change.”

